One of Willie Taggart's most impressive qualities is his ability to relate to people on a personal level.

It's why he has always been such a good recruiter. It's why he was such a big hit (and refreshing change of pace) on the Seminole Boosters' spring tour. It's why he seems to get along with so many people in the media.

He just has a natural presence.

When he talks, he doesn't necessarily sound like a big-time football coach. He sounds like a human being. Talking to other human beings.

And that's why we thought this story from a personal moment in his life was so illuminating.

During an interview with Warchant.com, Taggart was asked a simple question: How did he meet his wife, Taneshia.

"We met in college (at Western Kentucky). It was in the student union," he said. "I had seen her before. I had seen her when she first got there. I was a junior. She was a freshman. And the first time I saw her, I was like, 'Damn.''