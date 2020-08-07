Editor's Note: This is the last in a series of six stories detailing how Mike Norvell and Florida State's first-year coaching staff worked to lead their players remotely during the first four months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scoreboards don't light up in the offseason. Even during an offseason like this one, where the challenges have been greater than many college football teams might face in a typical fall.

There were no cheering crowds when Florida State's football players finished the spring with their highest grade-point average for a semester in school history, despite learning and working remotely for the final six weeks.

The Marching Chiefs didn't strike up the fight song each time the Seminoles' players impressed their coaches by learning complex schemes and packages via Zoom this summer.

ESPN didn't show highlights on SportsCenter when guys like quarterback James Blackman and linebacker Amari Gainer continued adding muscle to their bodies during the quarantine, without the direct help of FSU's strength and conditioning staff.

The Seminoles' coaches took notice, of course. They appreciated the strides their players made during these past five months -- in an offseason affected in every way imaginable by the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, the stakes are going to get much higher.

