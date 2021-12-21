As small-college QB, Tokarz showed signs of coaching potential

Brien Cullen rattled off a number of positive characteristics about his former quarterback, Tony Tokarz. He was extremely athletic, with a good arm and very good legs. He was smart and focused. And he always seemed to possess a great attitude and competitive spirit. “You can tell just by a quarterback’s body language. When things are going tough, they kind of get down on themselves a little bit; Tony was never like that,” Cullen said. “He was always positive. Always.” While Tokarz is a new name to many Florida State football fans -- he was promoted from senior analyst to quarterbacks coach this past week -- few know his strengths and weaknesses better than Cullen, his head coach at Division-III Worcester State University. Tokarz was the starting quarterback for the school in Worcester, Mass., from 2009 to 2011, finishing his career with 4,604 passing yards (fifth in school history) and 1,193 rushing yards (ninth). He earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior. But beyond statistics, Cullen said, Tokarz showed qualities back then that would eventually translate to a promising coaching career. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

FSU quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz is shown during his playing days at Division-III Worcester State. (Worcester State Sports Information)

“Tony was a pleasure to coach, was very respectful for the game," he said. "Not just for the coaches, but for the game itself." Cullen was there for every one of Tokarz’s 60 career touchdowns. In fact, he was there for every snap for the Lancers for nearly four decades. The Worcester State legend took over as head coach in 1983 when it was still a club program and ushered it to the D-III level two years later. He maintained that post until retiring in 2019. And Tokarz, who came to FSU two years ago with head coach Mike Norvell, remains one of his most memorable players. “Probably one of the most athletic quarterbacks I had the 37 years I was there,” Cullen said. “He just had such a great attitude and a great spirit.” Similar to his current pupil in Tallahassee, FSU starting quarterback Jordan Travis, Tokarz was known as a dual-threat in his playing days. “When in doubt, he would use his legs. He threw the ball well, but he ran the ball better," Cullen said. "Like I said, he was probably one of the best overall athletic quarterbacks that I had. He would scoot around there and get that big first down or get a touchdown.” After wrapping up his playing career in 2011, Tokarz first joined the coaching ranks in 2012 as receivers coach at Anna Maria College, another Division-III school in Massachusetts. “It was kind of funny. His first year coaching, his first game he coached in college, he played against us,” Cullen said. “They were down at our place. They’re warming up, I’m coming onto the field. “I’m like, ‘Hey Tony.’ He was warming up with the receivers. He didn’t even really turn around,” Cullen added, chuckling. “He was really serious.”

Worcester State head coach Brien Cullen was at the helm from 1983-2019, including all three seasons FSU QBs coach Tony Tokarz played for the Lancers. (Worcester State Sports Information)