Florida State will have versatile tailback Lawrance Toafili back for the 2024 season.

The Battle's End announced Toafili would return to the Seminoles in a social media post on Thursday morning. He is coming off a career game, rushing for 118 yards in the win over Louisville in the ACC championship game.

It ensures FSU has an experienced back, one with 2,129 offensive yards in the last four seasons, as the program also develops some younger signees.

Toafili has 1,439 career rushing yards and 690 career receiving yards as well as 16 combined touchdowns. While he has never been viewed as a No. 1 back, Toafili has shown his value as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and turned short gains into long catch-and runs.

"He's been a great playmaker for these last four years," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "Just seeing all that he does in the backfield, out in space. MVP of the championship game. Was a special game for him. He's been doing that for a long time here. I think there's still more growth, more opportunity for him."

In 2023, Toafili had 69 carries for 463 yards and four touchdowns as well as 21 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown.

FSU will return Toafili as well as Caziah Holmes and Samuel Singleton. The coaches also signed one of the nation's top tailbacks, Kameron Davis, as well as Micahi Danzy on Wednesday.