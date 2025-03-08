Bottom of the lineup steps up in Saturday win for No. 6 FSU over Lipscomb

With Drew Faurot and Hunter Carns struggling a bit of late in the middle of the Florida State lineup, Link Jarrett may have tried to take some pressure off them by moving them down in the batting order.

Whether that was the intention or not, that move immediately paid dividends for the Seminoles on Saturday.

Hitting eighth and ninth in the FSU lineup, Faurot and Carns combined for five hits and seven RBI in the No. 6 Seminoles' (15-0) 11-5 win over Lipscomb in the second game of the weekend series at Dick Howser Stadium.

The pair almost singlehandedly sparked FSU's hot start to Saturday's game, knocking in six of the team's seven runs over the first three innings. They had consecutive RBI singles in the second inning, Faurot had a two-run single in the third and Carns immediately followed that with his second homer of the season, a two-run shot, to extend FSU's lead to 7-0.

Freshman first baseman Myles Bailey, who moved up in the order to counteract the other moves down, rose to the occasion of the increased responsibility, coming through with a four-hit day. The quartet of singles extended Bailey's hitting streak to seven games and raised his batting average to .432.

Shortstop Alex Lodise had a first-inning double that extended his hitting streak to 14 games. Third baseman Cal Fisher had a homer for the second straight day as well as a double to give him five extra-base hits (three doubles, two homers) in two games this weekend.

Overall, the Seminoles had 17 hits Saturday vs. the Bison. They also cut their strikeouts at the plate nearly in half from 13 Friday to seven on Saturday.