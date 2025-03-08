Bottom of the lineup steps up in Saturday win for No. 6 FSU over Lipscomb

With Drew Faurot and Hunter Carns struggling a bit of late in the middle of the Florida State lineup, Link Jarrett may have tried to take some pressure off them by moving them down in the batting order.
Whether that was the intention or not, that move immediately paid dividends for the Seminoles on Saturday.
Hitting eighth and ninth in the FSU lineup, Faurot and Carns combined for five hits and seven RBI in the No. 6 Seminoles' (15-0) 11-5 win over Lipscomb in the second game of the weekend series at Dick Howser Stadium.
The pair almost singlehandedly sparked FSU's hot start to Saturday's game, knocking in six of the team's seven runs over the first three innings. They had consecutive RBI singles in the second inning, Faurot had a two-run single in the third and Carns immediately followed that with his second homer of the season, a two-run shot, to extend FSU's lead to 7-0.
Freshman first baseman Myles Bailey, who moved up in the order to counteract the other moves down, rose to the occasion of the increased responsibility, coming through with a four-hit day. The quartet of singles extended Bailey's hitting streak to seven games and raised his batting average to .432.
Shortstop Alex Lodise had a first-inning double that extended his hitting streak to 14 games. Third baseman Cal Fisher had a homer for the second straight day as well as a double to give him five extra-base hits (three doubles, two homers) in two games this weekend.
Overall, the Seminoles had 17 hits Saturday vs. the Bison. They also cut their strikeouts at the plate nearly in half from 13 Friday to seven on Saturday.
Wes Mendes dazzles again but the FSU bullpen struggles
For the fourth time in as many starts, Wes Mendes was exceptional on the mound for the Seminoles vs. Lipscomb.
The sophomore lefty, who also moved up a day from his usual Sunday spot due to Jamie Arnold's scratch Friday night, set new career highs with 5.1 innings pitched and 11 strikeouts in his first Saturday start as a Seminole.
After the Bison put a runner on third in the first inning behind a double and a wild pitch, Mendes got out of the jam with a flyout to center and that started a span over which he retired eight straight Lipscomb batters, five of them by strikeout.
Mendes allowed just four hits over his outing and the only run he allowed came in his sixth and final inning when he hit the first batter of the inning and then allowed a single before ending his outing with his 11th strikeout. Through four starts, he's got a 0.89 ERA.
FSU took an 11-1 lead into the seventh inning and was three outs away from its second run-rule victory of the season, but Ben Barrett, Connor Hults and Peyton Prescott struggled to get outs that inning. The first five batters of the Lipscomb seventh reached base on a pair of walks, a pair of singles and a hit-by-pitch.
The Bison plated four runs in the seventh to prevent the run-rule and even loaded the bases in the eighth vs. Chris Knier before he escaped the jam with a flyout to the warning track.
Brady Louck provided a stress-free 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out the win and keep the Seminoles' undefeated season going.
Up Next
The third and final game of the Lipscomb series that was scheduled for Sunday at noon has been canceled due to an inclement weather forecast.
The Seminoles will be back in action Tuesday night when they play host to rival No. 7 Florida (15-2) for a top-10 matchup at Dick Howser Stadium.