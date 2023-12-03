The final CFP four teams will be revealed on ESPN at noon. What do the national media think will happen? Here's a look:

No unbeaten Power 5 team has been jumped by a one-loss program into a national championship game or playoff in the last 25 years. But Alabama's win over Georgia touched off the chaos scenario and the debate is on for five teams for four seats at the table.

Florida State passed all of its tests on the field — a 12-0 regular season with seven wins over bowl-eligible teams as well as a dominating performance by the defense to clinch the ACC championship on Saturday night.

Most of the projections have FSU playing in the Rose Bowl:

The Athletic has FSU in the CFP as the No. 4 seed and facing Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Washington and Alabama match up in the Sugar Bowl.

CBSSports.com has FSU as the No. 3 seed and facing Washington in the Rose Bowl. Michigan and Texas face off in the Sugar Bowl.

FoxSports.com has FSU playing Michigan in the Rose Bowl with Washington and Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

The Sporting News has FSU facing Michigan in the Rose Bowl with Washington vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

SI.com has FSU playing Washington in the Rose Bowl with Michigan and Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

USA Today has Michigan vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington vs. Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

The Action Network has FSU out of the CFP. Michigan will face Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, while Washington plays Texas in the Sugar Bowl.