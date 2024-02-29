Braden Fiske ran the fastest 40-yard dash time of any of the defensive tackles at the NFL Combine, cruising to a time of 4.78 on Thursday at Indianapolis.

The All-ACC pick knew he had a good run, saying "Oh, yeah" after his best of two times in the 40. A few days earlier he walked around the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in awe that the Michigan City, Ind., native was close to home and in the same building where he had often watched the Colts.

Fiske also led defensive tackles with a 33.5-inch vertical leap and 9-foot, 9-inch broad jump.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah projected Fiske as a second-round pick following an impressive Senior Bowl. But on Thursday, Jeremiah frequently praised Fiske while he ran and showed off his athleticism, calling him "explosive" and offered that he could be a first-rounder.

Defensive end Jared Verse also had one of the top times in the 40 among the defensive ends at 4.58 seconds.

Kalen DeLoach ran a 4.47 in the 40, second among the linebackers.

