Brock Glenn's connection to FSU, coaches fuel drive and competitive fire

Florida State is home for Brock Glenn. Through the growing pains, delivered from an ACC championship victory in 2023 to agonizing losses in 2024, Glenn feels comfortable as he learns and matures in Tallahassee.

“I love Florida State,” Glenn said Saturday. “I love coach (Mike) Norvell. Coach Norvell has developed a tradition here that I want to be a part of and I think we're still working on building that. And we're trying to get better each and every day. But I like being around guys who push me to my best and coach Norvell does that. Coach (Tony) Tokarz does that as well. And Florida State's awesome. You got everything you want. I love being here.”

Glenn arrived at FSU two springs ago, and at 18 he showed a drive to compete daily in practices. He soaked up knowledge from Jordan Travis and the coaching staff. His competitive instincts were evident, even as he was lower on the depth chart behind Travis, Tate Rodemaker and perhaps even AJ Duffy.

But the quarterback room at FSU, like many schools, has shifted personnel dramatically. Travis moved on to the NFL. Rodemaker and Duffy transferred. Luke Kromenhoek arrived and left.

Glenn struggled in 2024. There was optimism in how he built a few scoring drives against No. 15 Clemson, completing 23 of 41 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But in four subsequent games against Power 4 teams, he had a combined two touchdown passes. That included struggles at Duke with three turnovers on consecutive first-half drives in an seven-point loss.

Even after losing the starting job to Kromenhoek in November, Glenn has stayed at FSU. Even with the knowledge that Norvell and new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn were pursuing BC transfer Tommy Castellanos.

While the competition prompts quarterbacks to question what a team’s depth chart looks like, Glenn accepts that it’s the nature of the job. And it fuels him.

“We're just trying to make each other better,” Glenn said. “At the end of the day, we're all one team. I'm a competitor. Tommy is a competitor. Everybody on the team is a competitor. And we want that. I think competition is one of the best things in the world for anybody. It makes everybody around you better, and I think that Tommy and I have done a good job of pushing each other, making each other better, and trying to bring each other along.”