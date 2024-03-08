Cam Leiter struck out six batters while tossing six shutout innings and Florida State hit three home runs in a 13-0 rout of New Orleans on Friday night.

Leiter and three relievers combined to four-hit the Privateers.

Alex Lodise went 4 for 4 with a home run and an RBI double, while Jaime Ferrer and Marco Dinges had home runs for the Seminoles. FSU now has 22 home runs this season.

Lodise, who is hitting .343, had a pair of singles and was a triple short of the cycle.

FSU (12-0) recorded its first shutout since Opening Day and already has more than half of its win total from 2023. The Seminoles have scored 10 or more runs in eight of 12 games this season.

James Tibbs also had a two-run triple as FSU ripped 15 hits against two New Orleans pitchers. Tibbs is now hitting .375.

Cam Smith went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI singles, maintaining his .500 batting average.

Leiter gave up just three hits and three walks but also had six strikeouts. He got a two-out strikeout with the bases loaded in the fourth, pumping his fist as he walked off the mound toward the dugout.

John Abraham ran into some trouble, issuing two walks, but pitched a scoreless seventh. Connor Hults had two strikeouts in the eighth, and Joe Charles had a 1-2-3 ninth.

New Orleans dropped to 8-5.

Up next

FSU will play host to New Orleans on Saturday at 6 p.m. in a game that has been pushed back due to the forecast of rain in the afternoon. The pregame event honoring Chip Baker will move to Sunday.