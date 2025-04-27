Mike Norvell reflects on addition of developmental QB Jaylen King

Florida State lost a developmental quarterback to the transfer portal in Trever Jackson. The Seminoles added another developmental option, although one with some experience, this weekend.

East Tennessee State quarterback Jaylen King visited FSU on Saturday, committing in the evening. He has signed with the Seminoles, the school announced on Sunday morning.

"I’m excited to add Jaylen into our program and our quarterback room,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “He has great size, ability and potential that we look forward to seeing develop in the years ahead. Having played his first two years in college, he has the opportunity to compete and grow in a talented room with the possibility to redshirt as he continues to develop."

King joins Houston transfer cornerback Jeremiah Wilson as spring portal signees.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound King is from Folkston, Ga. He started 17 of 19 games in his college career — in 2023 at Gardner-Webb and in 2024 at ETSU — passing for 2,759 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 823 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

"I got excited because this is somewhere I always wanted to be coming out of high school, so for it to come full circle and be an opportunity now (it's great)," King told the Osceola on Saturday night.

FSU has three quarterbacks who took part in spring practice in Tommy Castellanos, Brock Glenn and Kevin Sperry. The Seminoles also added quarterback high school quarterback Gavin Markey, who committed in March.

