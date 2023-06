Lester, who will play his senior season at Venice (Fla.) High, is a four-star prospect and one of the top 25 players in Rivals' rankings for 2024. He will commit on July 29.

One of the nation's top cornerbacks in the class of 2024, Charles Lester III announced when he will commit.

"I had a great time," Lester said on Sunday after his official visit. "I had time to come closer with the coaching staff, meet some of the new players and just enjoy time here where I feel the most comfortable. It’s a great place, great environment. ... I enjoy every single minute I’m here."

Lester has an official visit planned to Georgia this weekend. He also visited Georgia and Colorado in June.

FSU has 11 commitments in the class of 2024. The class is ranked 18th nationally by Rivals.