Charlie Ward brings pace (and PACE) to FAMU as new men's basketball coach

Ward has never coached at the college level, and he’s taking on a FAMU program that hasn’t won more than 14 games since the Rattlers claimed a conference title in 2006-07 and earned the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament that March.

“It was the opportunity to coach at Florida High that brought me back to Tallahassee,” Ward said. “I'm happy my family and I have been able to put down roots in the city that has played such an important role in my life. Since moving back to Tallahassee in 2018 my family and I have been able to immerse ourselves in the community that has become our home.”

Following an 11-year NBA career, Ward coached high school football and basketball. Ward coached the Florida High boys’ basketball team for seven years, including a 2022 state title.

Wearing a suit and an orange baseball cap with the letters "FAMU" in green, Ward has found nothing short of success from the football field to the basketball court. Beyond a 1993 national championship and Heisman Trophy at FSU, he also months later helped guide the Seminoles to an Elite Eight in the 1994 NCAA Tournament.

“Many of you may know me as a Seminole, but I was born a Rattler,” said Ward, referencing an old hospital that was on campus.

On Monday, he began a new chapter where his life started, as FAMU’s men’s basketball coach.

Charlie Ward’s roots have never been lost on him. Born on Florida A&M’s campus, the son of alumni parents. Raised in Thomasville. A student early on at then-Tallahassee Community College. A two-sport star at Florida State. And a championship-winning coach at Florida High.

But Ward returns to FAMU, the school where his dad played football for legendary coach Jake Gaither. His mom is also a FAMU alumnus and they met on campus.

Ward drew applause for his commitment to building FAMU’s basketball program.

“This next chapter as a collegiate coach is not a steppingstone,” Ward said. “I'll say it again. This next chapter as a collegiate coach is not a steppingstone, rather, it solidifies our commitment to Tallahassee.

“This is the only job, collegiate job that I was willing to take because we were building the Champions Ranch.”

Ward is working on an ambitious project, Champions Ranch, which focuses on education, recreation, wellness, performing arts and life skills. The project, in the fundraising stages, is one that he hopes will be a destination for youth and families.

In a 10-minute speech that served as his opening remarks, Ward often thanked his parents (who were in attendance inside the Lawson Center) as well as his wife, Tonja (they’ll celebrate a 30th anniversary in August). Ward spoke a few times of the sacrifices she has made for his career and drew some laughs by stating they weren’t moving. “I wanted to stay married for another 30 years, so the decision was easy that I didn't have to move,” Ward said.

The decision to hire Ward came together in the last eight days, he said. FAMU athletics director Angela Suggs first spoke to Tonja, and his wife texted Charlie while in Portland, Ore., at the Nike Hoops Summit. Tonja encouraged Charlie to call Suggs and listen.

Ward, the point guard of FSU’s fast break offense back in the 1990s, moved fast again. His coaching motto will be defined by pace but also the acronym PACE, with a few added C’s and E’s.

“We will be prepared,” Ward said. “The A stands for we will be accountable, first for ourselves and then to our teammates. The C has two C's. One is we will have a competitive spirit. We will compete in all things, classroom, against one another, still loving each other afterwards, and against the team, the opponents as well. And we will be committed to doing things with excellence. And what does the E stand for? There's two of them. We play great effort. We will give great effort in all things, and we will have to execute.”

Ward agreed to a five-year deal, which was approved by the school’s Board of Trustees. He’s looking forward to building relationships with FAMU’s athletes and recruits.

“Our goal as a program would be focused on the whole athlete by providing them opportunities and professional development, community outreach, team bonding and being leaders on campus,” Ward said. “We will develop men of character and integrity so they can reach whatever goal they set.”

Ward joins two FSU alumnus who are coaching at FAMU — James Colzie is leading the football team, while Jamey Shouppe is the baseball coach.

