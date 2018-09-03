Seriously. Just look at this video. Take the time and watch it. I haven't seen anything like this before or since. The first 90 seconds are his high school highlights. They're insane, too. But stick around for the good stuff (the clips from the 7:00 minute mark to the 8:00 mark are probably my favorite).

Because it wasn't just the numbers. Although they're obviously impressive: 207 catches for 3,517 yards (17.0 yards per catch) and a school-record 32 touchdown receptions. It was the manner in which he scored, the way he'd stop and start so fast that defenders would fly by like they were on skates.

There are other candidates for sure: Charlie, Jameis, Sellers, Weinke, Dalvin, the "other" Warrick. But what No. 9 did during his four years at Florida State will never be forgotten. His college highlight video is so ridiculous it looks like the defenders are in on the act; like they're the Washington Generals playing along so the Globetrotter can do his trick.

There's an argument to be made -- a good one, in fact -- that Peter Warrick is the best offensive player in Florida State history.

But I don't want this column to be about the greatness of Peter Warrick.

I mean, that's too broad. Too general. We all know he was incredible. That's why they're having the ceremony at halftime tonight against Virginia Tech.

No, I want to focus on why it's so fitting his jersey is being retired in a game against the Hokies. I want to focus on THE play.

You know the one. It cemented the Seminoles' 1999 national championship. The one where half the Superdome crowd was chanting his name before the play was even called. The one I wrote about it here earlier this week.

When we had Warrick on "Wake up Warchant" recently, I asked him about this play. And if he remembered that moment beforehand, when the entire Florida State fan section let him know just how much he was appreciated by chanting his name in unison for several minutes during a media timeout.

"You better believe (I heard it) when they were yelling Pe-ter War-rick," he said with a laugh. "You know I heard them. So I looked at Coach B and said, 'You want me to finish them?' He said, 'You want to finish them?' I said, 'Yes.' And then he said, 'Give the ball to No. 9.'"

As a quick aside, how great it is it that he calls Bobby Bowden "Coach B?"

We've all seen the play. If you're a Florida State fan above the age of like 10, you better have seen the play anyway. But just in case you need a reminder, and you didn't click on that above link, well, here you go!