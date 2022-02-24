Clark: Is this the kind of QB transfer the Seminoles should go after?

If you've read any of my columns or listened to the sultry tones of my voice on any podcast, you know I am a fan of Jordan Travis. Not because I think he's the next Chris Weinke. But because I think he's the main reason the Seminoles have eight wins over the last two years instead of, say, one. We've seen so many other quarterbacks take the reins of this program in recent years. Almost all have failed. Travis, meanwhile, was 5-2 in his last seven games as a starter one season ago, and the two losses were one-score games at Clemson and at Florida. I think he should be appreciated for what he's brought to Mike Norvell's offense. And to the program as a whole. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Austin Reed put up huge numbers for Division-II West Florida and is now in the transfer portal. (USAToday Sports Images)

But that does not mean he deserves to be exempt from legitimate competition. That seems to be the prevailing thought of many FSU fans I talk to or see on the message boards: That Mike Norvell hasn't brought in a transfer quarterback because he doesn't want to hurt Jordan Travis' feelings. That's a really hard leap in logic for me to make. Mike Norvell's entire future in the sport largely rides on what happens here at Florida State in the next 12 to 24 months. He should not, and is not, risking the biggest job of his career by saying, "No thanks," to bona fide Division-I starting quarterbacks because he doesn't want to have an awkward conversation with Jordan Travis. First and foremost: He does, in fact, believe in Jordan Travis. As well he should. Travis is the reason he's got eight wins on his resume at FSU. And secondly, and most importantly, there aren't many (any) Power 5 starting quarterbacks who are going to leave their current school to maybe -- maybe -- be the starting QB at FSU. There likely aren't any in the Group of 5 either. Travis has proven he can play at this level. He's still just a junior. He was worlds better in 2021 than he was in 2020, and he could and should be even better in 2022. That's not exactly an ideal situation for a transfer to walk into if you want to be a starting quarterback and your name isn't Caleb Williams. But that doesn't mean FSU should stand pat with what it has. Because that depth chart is perilously thin on experience. Tate Rodemaker has barely played since he got here two years ago, and when he did, it didn't look great. And A.J. Duffy should still be in high school technically. So, the question is, what kind of quarterback should FSU go after in the transfer portal? And, also, what type of quarterback would be interested in Florida State? Well, I think I found the perfect type of candidate.

