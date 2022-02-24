Clark: Is this the kind of QB transfer the Seminoles should go after?
If you've read any of my columns or listened to the sultry tones of my voice on any podcast, you know I am a fan of Jordan Travis.
Not because I think he's the next Chris Weinke. But because I think he's the main reason the Seminoles have eight wins over the last two years instead of, say, one.
We've seen so many other quarterbacks take the reins of this program in recent years. Almost all have failed. Travis, meanwhile, was 5-2 in his last seven games as a starter one season ago, and the two losses were one-score games at Clemson and at Florida.
I think he should be appreciated for what he's brought to Mike Norvell's offense. And to the program as a whole.
But that does not mean he deserves to be exempt from legitimate competition.
That seems to be the prevailing thought of many FSU fans I talk to or see on the message boards: That Mike Norvell hasn't brought in a transfer quarterback because he doesn't want to hurt Jordan Travis' feelings.
That's a really hard leap in logic for me to make.
Mike Norvell's entire future in the sport largely rides on what happens here at Florida State in the next 12 to 24 months. He should not, and is not, risking the biggest job of his career by saying, "No thanks," to bona fide Division-I starting quarterbacks because he doesn't want to have an awkward conversation with Jordan Travis.
First and foremost: He does, in fact, believe in Jordan Travis. As well he should. Travis is the reason he's got eight wins on his resume at FSU.
And secondly, and most importantly, there aren't many (any) Power 5 starting quarterbacks who are going to leave their current school to maybe -- maybe -- be the starting QB at FSU. There likely aren't any in the Group of 5 either.
Travis has proven he can play at this level. He's still just a junior. He was worlds better in 2021 than he was in 2020, and he could and should be even better in 2022. That's not exactly an ideal situation for a transfer to walk into if you want to be a starting quarterback and your name isn't Caleb Williams.
But that doesn't mean FSU should stand pat with what it has. Because that depth chart is perilously thin on experience.
Tate Rodemaker has barely played since he got here two years ago, and when he did, it didn't look great. And A.J. Duffy should still be in high school technically.
So, the question is, what kind of quarterback should FSU go after in the transfer portal? And, also, what type of quarterback would be interested in Florida State?
Well, I think I found the perfect type of candidate.
Look. I don't know Austin Reed at all. I watched a highlight video on YouTube and it seemed impressive enough. But yes, he is coming from Division-II. And that isn't going to move the needle with a fan base like Florida State's. I completely understand.
But what FSU is likely on the market for right now is a capable backup. If Jayden Daniels wants to move to Tallahassee after starting at Arizona State for the last three seasons, well he's welcome to! That would be an interesting competition that would make everyone better.
That just doesn't seem like a realistic option.
This does.
Or, something like this.
A two-year starter. A prolific passer. At a lower level, sure, but he's older and has played real, live college football. And played it well!
Can he beat out Jordan Travis? No. Probably not.
But would he be a viable option for Norvell if Travis were to go down with an injury or illness? Yeah, probably.
At least as viable early on as Duffy and Rodemaker.
I know everyone wants first-round picks to transfer in and throw for 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns. That's not going to happen. Not because they don't want another quarterback, or that they're "babying Jordan Travis" and worrying too much about his feelings, but because proven Power 5 quarterbacks aren't going to transfer to a place where they have to knock out a returning starter.
Chubba Purdy isn't battling a returning starter at Nebraska. He feels like he has a much better shot at starting in Lincoln next fall than he did in Tallahassee. And he's right. Maybe it works out for him. Either way, he gets to enjoy those Nebraska winters!
Will FSU even offer or care about Austin Reed?
Who knows? I'm not saying this is a guy that absolutely should be wearing garnet and gold. Just that, with this current situation, with a capable starting quarterback already on the roster, this is the type of quarterback that could potentially be interested.
Smaller school. Looking to be a Division-I quarterback. Would probably be grateful for the opportunity, even if he's a backup. And would likely push Travis and make him better.
It's either go this route or wait until after spring and see if someone who just lost a starting job at a Power 5 school is interested in moving to Tallahassee to compete with -- and likely lose to -- Jordan Travis.
Or do nothing at all.
Those are the three options for Norvell right now, in my opinion.
The third one would be a risky, risky move. The second one might be unrealistic.
The first one might just be the play.
And as Reed pointed out in his tweet, if you're interested in him, go ahead and slide up in those DMs, Mike.
