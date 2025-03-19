Osceola Video: Highlights from FSU's first spring football practice

The Florida State football team kicked off spring practice Wednesday afternoon.

While a change in FSU's media policy no longer allows media members to observe practice in person, FSU did provide a few minutes of sound-free footage of the first practice of spring camp.

Notes: Jaylin Lucas' return, QBs take command in first FSU spring practice

Photos: Seminoles take the field on Day 1

Watch: Assistant coaches, players set for practice 1

