Class of 2024 WR LaWayne McCoy ready to play on a bigger stage

MIAMI - LaWayne McCoy, a wide receiver in the 2024 class, quickly emerged in the recruiting scene after an impressive sophomore season at Avant Garde Academy (Hollywood, Fla). He now has his sights set higher. McCoy recently transferred to Miami Central High School, which is one of the best high school football programs in the country. Known for facing the toughest competition and producing top talent year after year, Miami Central is a place where a player like McCoy will thrive. “After playing in 2A football, where there wasn’t much competition, I decided for my last two years to put myself on a bigger stage of high school football," McCoy said. "After talks with my mom - and her being a alumni at Miami Central - I spoke with coaches and I felt as this was the best move for me to showcase my talent and prove to people that I am who I say I am.” McCoy currently holds seven offers entering his junior year. ***** BREAKING DOWN RECRUITING BY CONFERENCE: Summer recruiting scoop in the ACC | SEC | Big 12 | Pac-12 CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida State: “The visit was great, especially for me being at Florida State for the first time. I loved the facility. Me and the coaches have been building a great bond and I can’t wait to get up in Tally on the 30th to make that bond even stronger.” Texas A&M: “Me and coach BGA (defensive assistant Bryant Gross-Armiento) have communicated in the past. (I) haven’t really talked to him in the present, but I hope to build a great bond with coach BGA and coach Jimbo Fisher.” Ole Miss: “My relationship with Ole Miss is getting to become stronger. Hopefully, when I visit I could build a better bond with the coaches.”

*****

WHAT'S NEXT?

At the moment, Florida State seems to be in the best spot with McCoy. He picked up an offer from the Seminoles on July 7 after a great performance at the FIU Fast Risers Camp, where FSU’s staff was in attendance. He also spent some time in Tallahassee on an unofficial visit back in March, and plans to return for another visit on July 30. Ole Miss was another school in attendance at the FIU Fast Risers camp in June. The Rebels extended an offer to him right after that camp ended, and the interest definitely seems to be there from both sides. He plans to visit soon. McCoy also plans to visit Louisville on July 29.

*****

RIVALS' REACTION