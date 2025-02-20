Four-star LB Karon Maycock commits to Florida State

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles football program received some good news on Thursday. Four-star linebacker Karon Maycock has announced that he has committed to FSU. Maycock is from Miami (Fla.) Central High and is ranked as the 26th-best linebacker in the country for this recruiting cycle. He is the first linebacker prospect to commit to Florida State's 2026 recruiting class.

Maycock discusses his commitment to FSU Maycock was offered by FSU almost a year to the day of his commitment to the Seminoles. He was on campus earlier this month for an unofficial visit to FSU. This is a big commitment for FSU. Coming into his unofficial visit on Feb. 1, Miami was considered to be the leader in his recruitment. Maycock currently only has two official visits planned for later this summer. He will take an official visit to Miami (May 30) and then to Florida State (June 20). His list of offers includes Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Penn State and UCF.