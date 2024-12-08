Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 8, 2024
Class Superlatives: Awards and honorable mentions for FSU's 2025 signees
Nick Carlisle  •  TheOsceola
Writer
Twitter
@NCarlisleRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement