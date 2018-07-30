Savannah, Ga., standout linebacker Kalen Deloach, who has been strongly considering the 'Noles for quite some time, announced on Monday that he has now committed to Florida State.

Florida State's "Saturday Night Live" camp attracted some of the nation's top prospects to Tallahassee this past weekend, and it already has produced some extremely good news for the Seminoles.

I’m glad to announce that I am 110% committed to THE FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY‼️‼️🍢 #Tribe19 #NoleNation #NoleBlooded 🍢 pic.twitter.com/oMdjTqFkF5

DeLoach is the third prospect to commit to the Seminoles following the camp -- offensive lineman Charles Cross and Lakeland, Fla., defensive back Brendan Gant both committed on Sunday. (Read those stories here: Cross | Gant.)

DeLoach has been raving about the Seminoles for awhile, and his closest friend is Georgia defensive end Curtis Fann Jr., who committed to FSU earlier this year.

The addition of DeLoach is important for the Seminoles, who are thin at linebacker.

Among the factors pulling the Georgia prospect down to Tallahassee has been his relationship with FSU linebackers coach Raymond Woodie. DeLoach was very impressed with his opportunity to work with Woodie during the SNL camp.

"It was great," DeLoach said. "I learned a lot, and he worked with me on a lot of things with my footwork, and using my hands. Coach Woodie really knows his stuff, and I felt very comfortable with him. We have a real good relationship, but he also knows the game really well."

DeLoach is the Seminoles' 16th commitment for the class of 2019.

