"Coach Taggart wasn't expecting it at all," Gant said Sunday after confirming his commitment to the media. "He asked me when I'm making my decision, and I told him last night. And he said he started getting goosebumps."

But that didn't lessen the excitement for FSU coach Willie Taggart and his staff when Gant told them Saturday night that he was committing to the Seminoles.

Lakeland Kathleen defensive back Brendan Gant has been leaning toward Florida State for quite some time -- probably since he backed out of his previous commitment to Alabama.

The four-star defensive back was close to committing to the Seminoles after he visited in the spring, but he said there was no doubting his decision after attending this weekend's Saturday Night Live event at Doak Campbell Stadium.



He is the second SNL attendee to commit to FSU, following Mississippi offensive lineman Charles Cross.

"It's home and a family there," he said. "Also already have a great bond with a lot of the commits. ... I would say Renardo [Green] is the biggest one. We play 7-on-7 together and we are always together. I'm also close with Akeem Dent, Quashon Fuller and Jaleel McRae, who I told last night."

Gant, who backed out of his Alabama commitment after visiting FSU earlier this year, has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Taggart and members of his staff.

"It's always been a great relationship with me and Coach T -- at USF, Oregon," Gant said. "I see the special things he's doing"

The talented safety also has had a strong relationship with FSU assistant coach Odell Haggins, who is a legend in the Lakeland area. And he said he has enjoyed getting to know defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett, who also will be his position coach.

"He is cool, exciting, funny and about business," Gant said. "There isn't a specific role in the defense. He's going to try me at safety, corner. Just best place I fit."

Now that he has his decision out of the way, Gant is ready to start focusing on his senior year and then joining the 'Noles.

"I'm really excited, especially with what Coach Taggart has planned," he said. "FSU is a special place."