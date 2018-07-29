Kayvon Thibodeaux already knows plenty about Florida State Football. And he saw a great deal of the FSU campus and facilities during his trip to Tallahassee this past spring.

So when Thibodeaux returned to Tallahassee this weekend, he had two things in mind -- checking out the Florida A&M campus and doing some research into what the Seminoles' players really think about head coach Willie Taggart, defensive ends coach Mark Snyder and the direction of the entire program.

From the sounds of things, Thibodeaux came away impressed with all of it.

"It was a great time again at FSU," Thibodeaux said in a Sunday morning phone interview with Warchant. "The visit stuff was mainly to see FAMU, and then with FSU, for me it was about being around the players and getting to know them personally. Had a great vibe and feel for what they go through and what Taggart is like as a coach and person."

Thibodeaux said he spoke extensively with players at his position -- guys like Brian Burns and Janarius Robinson -- and also players at other positions, including quarterback Deondre Francois. And the nation's No. 1 weakside defensive end said the opinions about Taggart were unanimous.

"Everyone loves him," Thibodeaux said. "He's a real guy, and he brings the best out of them."

Although he didn't work out during the Saturday Night Live event inside Doak Campbell Stadium, the five-star prospect was certainly paying close attention -- particularly with the defensive end drills.

"This was about me seeing how Coach Snyder is in a [practice] setting," Thibodeaux said. "He's a great coach. He likes to demonstrate a lot in his teaching, but he knows Xs and Os, so he knows how to get that across. My relationship with Coach Snyder ... honestly, we talked about football and what I would do here, but a major part of it is how personal my connections are with FSU."