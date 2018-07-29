Charles Cross is a man of his word.

The three-star offensive lineman from Laurel, Miss., told Rivals last week that he likely would announce his college decision after a weekend visit to Florida State. And on Sunday, Cross made that prediction a reality as the 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle committed to Florida State.

Cross chose the Seminoles over in-state schools Ole Miss and Mississippi State and confirmed his decision to Warchant after the visit.

"FSU felt so at home for me," Cross said Sunday afternoon. "I knew last night that's where I wanted to be."

If Cross had any doubts about where he wanted to play in college, FSU's Saturday Night Live camp might have sealed the deal. He said he loved working with OL coach Greg Frey.

"Coach Frey and me have a solid connection," Cross said. "He's very detailed in how he coaches, and I trust him a lot. I'm really excited to be a Seminole."

His commitment comes about six weeks after he camped at Florida State in June and earned a scholarship offer.

Owedia Cross, Charles' mother, was on the visit to Tallahassee this weekend and said their entire family sees what he likes about FSU.

"It's the feeling you get when you are here," Owedia Cross said. "Our entire family feels comfortable with the FSU staff."

Cross is the Seminoles' second OL commitment for the class of 2019, joining IMG Academy standout Dontae Lucas.



