Florida State's offensive line, which struggled in a season-opening loss against Virginia Tech, now is expected to be without arguably its most talented player for at least four games.

Starting right tackle Landon Dickerson, who went down with an ankle injury in Monday's 24-3 loss to Virginia Tech, is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, a source close to the team told Warchant on Friday.

It is the latest tough break for the redshirt sophomore, who has missed parts of the past two seasons with season-ending injuries.

On Thursday, Taggart didn’t offer a time frame for Dickerson’s recovery, but he acknowledged that ankle injuries can be tougher for linemen to overcome than smaller skill players. Dickerson, who many believe is the Seminoles' most talented lineman, was not listed on the depth chart for Saturday’s game against Samford.

In Dickerson’s absence, senior Derrick Kelly is expected to move from left guard to right tackle, where he has played in the past.

The good news for FSU is that junior guard Cole Minshew is expected to be back from a concussion this Saturday after missing the opener. Either he or sophomore Mike Arnold will start at right guard. Senior Arthur Williams is expected to start at left guard.

If Dickerson is out for a month, he will miss games against Samford, Syracuse, Northern Illinois and Louisville. It is not clear if he would be back in time to face rival Miami on Oct. 6.

