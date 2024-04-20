DJ Uiagalelei accepted the spring showcase for what it is: an opportunity to build his connection with teammates and strengthen his understanding of the offense in what is the next step in the Florida State quarterback's learning. “It was up and down,” Uiagalelei said. “Thought there was some good, thought there was some bad. It wasn’t obviously the cleanest day. Stuff I can learn from. But overall throughout the whole spring I thought I did a good job, continue to keep progressing day in and day out. I just try to get better each and every day. Learn from what I did right, from what I did wrong.” There was a mix of both in FSU’s spring showcase on Saturday. There was enough to be optimistic about for what Uiagalelei and the offense could show in August as well as some rough edges that need to be worked out. Uiagalelei completed 12 of 26 passes for 177 yards and had 17 rushing yards. On the surface, those numbers may not look like much. Factor in at least three drops, all on catchable passes, and Uiagalelei’s total easily surpasses 225 yards.

Unofficial stats from FSU's spring showcase The FSU passing game is far from fine-tuned. Uiagalelei missed a few easy throws and drops by FSU’s veteran receivers and tight ends impacted the offense's rhythm. FSU’s defensive ends also brought heat off the edge, often prompting Uiagalelei to throw on the run. There were pass break-ups at all three levels, although the defense didn’t have a takeaway. Part of Uiagalelei’s development is learning through mistakes. “Even on some of the bad plays that show up, the growth and the opportunity for him to get better and how he’s responding to those situations is remarkable,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “Really excited about where he’s going and what’s in front of him.” But there were some pretty downfield passes that showed how much the Seminoles can stretch the field with Uiagalelei’s arm and a speedy receiving corps. And a few of those passes set up scoring drives. In the first quarter, Uiagalelei connected with Malik Benson and the Alabama transfer made a mid-air adjustment for a 27-yard grab. That throw and catch set up Roydell Williams’ 30-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter, Uiagalelei found Darion Williamson for a 24-yard pass. That catch set up Caziah Holmes’ 20-yard touchdown run. While Uiagalelei often targeted Benson, he did a good job of distributing the ball and making everyone part of the offense. “I love coaching the young man, the talent, the ability, the playmaking skills that he has,” Norvell said. “The willingness to learn, work, what he’s pouring into his teammates. As we get into the scrimmage-type situations, going through the different situational calls and things that we’re asking him to do, I think he embraces that.”