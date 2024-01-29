"This visit was actually very, very good," Atkinson said. "I got to spend time with coaches from my position, Coach Norvell, Coach Fuller, Coach Odell, the linebackers coach (Randy Shannon) ... I got to spend hours with them talking about game and talking about social life. They gave me a lot of stuff to learn on and teach me what they see that I can improve in my game. It was a good experience learning from these coaches. They really want me to be here."

Four-star LB prospect Tyler Atkinson was one of a handful of elite 2026 prospects that attended Florida State's second junior day on Saturday. While Atkinson has visited FSU numerous times over the years, his recent visits have left him feeling better and better about the Seminoles after spending time with Mike Norvell, Adam Fuller, Odell Haggins and Randy Shannon.

Atkinson, who is currently ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the 2026 class by Rivals, used his junior day visit to get one-on-one time with the coaching staff — specifically with Fuller.

"It was actually my first time getting one-on-one time with him," Atkinson said. "I spent about an hour and a half with him, learning about him and how he teaches defense. That made me feel really good about him and I want to keep building that relationship with him."

Atkinson's relationship with the coaching staff could end up being pivotal in his recruitment down the road. The Florida State coaching staff's loyalty to not only their players, but also to each other, is something that is extremely attractive to him as a prospect.

"This coaching staff has been here for five years so you can tell that they want to be here," he said. "Coach Norvell could have gone to Alabama, Coach Fuller could have gone somewhere else. But they want to be here, they believe in this program. That's why I really like Florida State."

Norvell's consistent recruiting message and how he and the coaches turned around the program continues to be something that elite prospects like Atkinson are taking note of with their recruitments.

"The first time I came here — it was a long time ago — they started off slow," Atkinson explained. "He just told me that he's going to build this program from the bottom up and that he is going to keep making the program better. It's been the same (message). Now they are going up and up so I see the come up. He's not telling me nothing that's not true. I'm enjoying what he is selling me."

Florida State is among Atkinson's top 10 schools, which also includes Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, LSU, Texas, Auburn, Ohio State and Tennessee. Atkinson intends to return to Florida State for spring practices after taking a trip to Auburn and Georgia this week.