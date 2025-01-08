Ewin, Bowen lead FSU's second-half charge in road rout of Miami

There were some too-close-for-comfort moments in the second half. But in the end, Florida State picked up its first road win of the season with an emphatic finish at Miami.

Malique Ewin scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Taylor Bol Bowen had 16 points and six rebounds in FSU’s 80-65 win on Wednesday in Coral Gables.

FSU has won 15 of the last 16 games in the series vs. Miami. The Seminoles have won each game at Coral Gables since Jan. 2019.

Ewin shot 10 of 14 from the floor, dazzling with an array of post moves and delivering thunderous dunks. It was his third double-double of the season, but it was his first in an ACC game.

Bowen shot 6 of 6 from the floor, drilling all four of his 3-pointers. He added three assists.

Daquan Davis had nine points and 10 assists. The Seminoles had a season-best 26 assists.

The Seminoles were stingy on the defensive end of the court. Justin Thomas had three of FSU’s eight steals. Chandler Jackson had three of FSU’s seven blocks.

"I thought everybody contributed," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "There wasn't anybody that came into the game that didn't have an affect."

The Seminoles (11-4, 2-2 ACC) have won back-to-back league games going into a matchup on Saturday at Clemson — which is 4-0 in conference games.

Former FSU guard Matthew Cleveland struggled in the first half, scoring three points. But he finished with 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting for Miami (4-11, 0-4).

FSU shot 32 of 64 (50 percent) from the floor and 10 of 24 (41.7 percent) from 3-point range.