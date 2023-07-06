Florida State football fans are excited for the upcoming season. That is also reflective in ticket sales for the fall.

Coming off a 10-3 season, FSU has sold 5,100 new season tickets for 2023. That’s the most since 2014, assistant athletics director of ticket operations Jack Chatham said. Fans have purchased a total of 32,658 season tickets.

FSU’s season ticket renewal percentage has also been impressive, with 93.2 percent inside the bowl of Doak Campbell Stadium (highest since 2014) as well as 98.8 percent in the Dunlap Champions Club.

Fans are buying into the program and buying tickets.

“They see what we’re building,” FSU athletics director Michael Alford said. “They see we have a vision. They see we’re putting in processes to get there. And it’s a long-term vision. But it’s also a vision of sustainability. We’re building a culture that’s going to sustain success.”

It’s also notable that FSU fans have grabbed season tickets in an odd-numbered year where the schedule features just one marquee opponent in Miami on Nov. 11. During even years, the Seminoles host Florida and Clemson and those tend to have a high renewal rate as well as make flex, three-game packs (which feature the Gators or Tigers) easier to sell.

In 2021, FSU hosted Notre Dame and Miami. Alabama will visit FSU in 2025, while Georgia takes a trip to Tallahassee in 2027.

FSU recently held a $17.76 promotion on Tuesday, July 4. Chatham said fans purchased 4,544 tickets through the one-day sale.

“We’ve done flash sales in the past, however, this one was by far the most successful,” Chatham said.

FSU made three-game flex packs as well as single-game tickets available in June. To purchase tickets, go to Seminoles.com.