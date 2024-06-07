The UConn pitching staff came into Tallahassee riding quite an impressive hot streak.

Across four games in the Norman Regional last weekend, the Huskies allowed eight total runs across 36 innings, good for a 2.00 ERA.

UConn's path to an upset this weekend in Tallahassee would likely be through more of the same on the mound, a distinct possibility considering it largely stifled a pair of very good offenses last weekend vs. Duke and Oklahoma.

The buzzsaw that the Florida State offense can be when it is clicking wasted no time putting an end to that recent run of success.

The Seminoles (46-15) exceeded that eight-run regional total UConn allowed in the first four innings of Friday's Tallahassee Super Regional alone, plating three runs in the first, two in the second, three more in the third and one in the fourth.

"Clearly a good start to this," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "I think the game started in a way that reflected how locked in our guys were when they came out of the locker room ... Proud of the at-bats, up and down the lineup."

They chased Big East Pitcher of the Year Ian Cooke after he allowed five runs over 1.2 innings. Then they tagged UConn's Sunday starter, Garrett Coe, for eight runs over 3.2 innings.

FSU's relentless offensive attack did not stop there. Even when the Huskies began trotting out pitchers with minimal experience this season due to the lopsided score, the Seminoles keep pressing.

They wound up setting a pair of NCAA records as their 24 runs and 20-run win margin in Friday afternoon's resounding 24-4 win are both the most ever in a Super Regional game since the format was introduced in 1999.

That offensive production was more than enough security for FSU starting pitcher Carson Dorsey, who coasted with one run allowed on four hits over 5.1 innings of work.

"Every time you go out there, you're trying to be the best you can be, regardless of if they're scoring runs or not," Dorsey said. "But having them score those runs is a great relief in the dugout. You're going out there with the plan to give the bats back to the hitters and allow them to score more runs."



