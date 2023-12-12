Florida attorney general Ashley Moody admits she is a graduate of the University of Florida. But she's also raising an inquiry into Florida State's omission from the four-team College Football Playoff.

"I know injustice when I see it," Moody said in a statement. "No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result. The NCAA, conferences, and the College Football Playoff Committee are subject to antitrust laws."

Moody released a statement, speaking in front of the Unconquered statue on FSU's campus, about the CFP's decision and the committee's "secretive selection process."

As part of the inquiry, Moody is sending a "civil investigative demand" to the CFP for details of "possible contracts, conspiracies in restraint of trade or monopolization of trade and commerce relating to anticompetitive effects of the College Football Playoff."

The investigative demand is seeking communications to or from the conferences as well as the NCAA and ESPN as well as documents relating to public statements, media talking points and interview notes.

“We will carefully review this demand for information," Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock told the Osceola in a statement. "But it sure seems to be an overly aggressive reaction to a college football ranking in which some fans somewhere were bound to be disappointed.”

Moody's comments follow those from Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who wrote to CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan on Dec. 4 "demanding answers and clarity." On Monday, he took to Twitter/X and said his request was met with "total silence."

Gov. Ron DeSantis has also requested $1 million set aside toward a potential lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Moody told the Osceola the attorney general's inquiry is separate from DeSantis' potential suit.