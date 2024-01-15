The Seminoles have found their portal linebacker.

After visiting Florida State on Monday, Alabama transfer linebacker Shawn Murphy committed to the Seminoles later that evening. Murphy fills a huge need for the Seminoles, who lost both starters in Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune to eligibility.

As a former Rivals100 member, Murphy was ranked as the second best linebacker in the 2022 class and was considered the 49th best prospect in the country by Rivals at the time. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, the former Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed linebacker brings explosiveness and speed to a young linebacker corps.

Murphy saw action in all 13 games this past season, earning three tackles and contributing on special teams.