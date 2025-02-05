Watch: 1 on 1 with Mike Norvell, discussing FSU's 2025 class

Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney sits down with Florida State coach Mike Norvell to discuss the 2025 signing class as well as transfers who have landed at FSU.

The Seminoles landed Rivals' No. 17 class, a group of 23 signees. FSU added a pair of OL, Chastan Brown and Chavez Thompson, as well as DB Antonio Cromartie Jr.

"I believe we've been able to address a lot of needs, really excited about the guys we've been able to sign with the last couple of classes," Norvell told Gorney on Wednesday.

Gorney also asked about a few specific signees, notably WR Jayvan Boggs and DT Kevin Wynn as well as the quality and quantity of defensive line signees.

Norvell also reflects on what the coaches saw in transfer receivers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White as well as what quarterback Tommy Castellanos brings to the offense and FSU's program.

