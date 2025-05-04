Florida State adds Oklahoma transfer RB Gavin Sawchuk

With Florida State looking to heavily focus on the run game with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's new scheme, the Seminoles opted to bring in some extra fire-power at the running back position in the portal.

Oklahoma RB transfer Gavin Sawchuk signed with Florida State on Sunday, the university announced. The redshirt junior has two years of eligibility remaining. A former four-star recruit in the 2022 class, Sawchuk was considered the No. 10 running back and the No. 134 prospect nationally at the time.

"I'm excited to welcome Gavin into the Nole Family," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said via press release. "He is an explosive back who has a chance to be a game-changer. He is the complete package out of the backfield. He has home-run ability, tremendous ball skills and is fantastic in pass protection. We've seen glimpses of that all coming together, as he was as good as any running back in the country during the back half of the 2023 season. Gavin has high character and a relentless work ethic that will allow him to be a positive addition to our program."

Sawchuk was offered by running backs Coach David Johnson out of high school but never visited prior to Friday.

He ran for 100 yards on 15 carries against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl as a true freshman in 2022 and led the Sooners in rushing the following season - amassing 744 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

Sawchuk started four games last season for Oklahoma, appearing in nine games. He missed four other games due to injury. He has 128 rushing yards on 39 carries.

FSU 2025 football tracker