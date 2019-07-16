After more than four decades of service to his alma mater, Bernie Waxman admits there have been several moments over the past few years when he contemplated retirement from the FSU athletics department.

Times when he wondered what it would be like to be home with his family every evening and to have weekends off. How it would feel to not have to plan his life's events around the schedules of the Seminoles' sports programs and ongoing facilities projects.

After struggling to figure out the perfect time to make that leap, Waxman finally had an epiphany earlier this year.

That perfect time he had been waiting for? It's never going to come.

There always will be another project on the horizon.

As much as he'd love to stay on board through the completion of the Seminole Golf Course renovation, which is nearly complete, and to witness looming improvements to Dick Howser Stadium and the planned construction of a new football operations center, Waxman is calling it a career.

After 45 years -- the first 17 guiding FSU's intramurals program and the last 28 overseeing facilities in the athletics department -- today will be Waxman's last official day as Florida State's associate athletics director for facilities and events management.

It has been an incredible ride. One that started when most FSU sports were still yearning for national respect and the football team played its home games in the old "Erector Set."

“It doesn’t even resemble the campus that it was back then,” Waxman said, when asked to reflect on the changes he has witnessed. “Every day I drive in to work and see the University Center (the building that surrounds Doak Campbell Stadium), I just shake my head. I can’t believe what it looks like now.

“And what’s amazing is we have four or five generations of students that don’t know what it looked like before. They have no idea where we came from and how we got here.”

Waxman knows those things as well as anyone.

Not long after receiving his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Florida State, Waxman took his first job with the university in 1974 -- a good two years before the Seminoles would hire a young football coach named Bobby Bowden. Six years before Mike Martin Sr. would take over the baseball program.

Then, after heading up intramurals and campus recreation until 1991, Waxman received the opportunity to move over to athletics under then-A.D. Bob Goin.

Waxman, a Merritt Island, Fla., native who ran track at FSU during his undergraduate days, had gotten to know Goin while participating in a racquetball group that also included university administrator Bobby Leach. Once the position running the facilities department opened up, Waxman was Goin's choice.

“It was basically a one-person department," Waxman said. "We didn’t have all that many facilities. It didn’t resemble what we do today. Back then, the coaches would prepare their own fields for their contests. They would set everything up with the help of the university grounds crew. Eventually, we were able to take this off their plates and let them focus on coaching.”

If it sounds more like a mom-and-pop operation than the multi-million-dollar behemoth that FSU's athletics department is today, that's because it was.

As a relatively young school with limited resources, Florida State was known for making its dollars stretch as far as possible -- and then maybe a little more. The Seminoles were often short on amenities, but long on imagination. And while times were sometimes tough financially, Waxman says the Seminoles' resourcefulness is what made the department so special.

“It really did start with Coach Bowden,” Waxman said. “The kids were coming to FSU because of the coach, not because of the facilities. And everybody talks about family [at all schools], but we really were a family. Everybody cared about everybody else. The coaches and administration wanted all the sports to be better, not just their sport. So they supported each other.

"I think that’s why we’ve had more than our share of people spend their whole careers here.”