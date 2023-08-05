The decision to commit to FSU came after official visits to FSU, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama in June. Bolden made an unofficial visit to Auburn last weekend. He had also been on the Florida State campus multiple times over the course of the last six months on unofficial visits.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Bolden's commitment: "Bolden is a big- time football player. He has all the physical attributes you are looking for in a safety prospect. He has size, speed and is very athletic. His range allows him to play multiple positions on defense. You can put him on the hash and have Bolden take away half the field. He is very good in coverage. You can bring him close to the line of scrimmage. His ability to help in run support is impressive. You are looking at one of the most complete safeties to come out of high school in the past 5-10 years. If there is a flaw to his game, please let me know."

Osceola Football Analyst Pat Burnham on Bolden's commitment: "Landing Bolden is a huge get for FSU and Mike Norvell both on the field and off. His HUDL highlights are tremendous. Bolden is an exceptional athlete and football player, whose film validates his recruiting ranking and ratings. He is as talented a wide receiver as he is a defensive back. He runs extremely well and shows elite burst, quickness and speed when closing on the ball. Bolden has excellent ball skills. On limited defensive highlights he is a physical player who takes very good angles to the ball, he also looks like an instinctive player. He excels on special teams both in coverage and as a returner. Bolden is a prospect that will be able to come in and contribute from the first day he steps on-campus.

"His commitment is proof of just how far FSU has come on the recruiting trail since Mike Norvell arrived prior to the 2020 season. Bolden for the longest time was thought to be a lock to commit to UGA but just like with tight end Landen Thomas (a former UGA commit) FSU was able to hold off the Bulldogs to land another highly sought prospect from the state of Georgia. FSU has gone head-to-head with Georgia on Bolden, Thomas and offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels. Of course, now you have to get them to the finish line in December, but the Seminoles are doing much better in the recruiting race against the top-tier schools: Georgia, Alabama and some others, than they were prior to FSU's 10-win 2022 season under Norvell."