Florida State landed 10 commitments in July. But the highest-rated commitment in the class of 2024 joined the party on Saturday night, as five-star safety KJ Bolden made his announcement for the Seminoles.

FSU is now ranked No. 6 in Rivals' team rankings for 2024.

The Seminoles also have four of Rivals' top 40 players in Bolden, tight end Landen Thomas, cornerback Charles Lester and running back Kameron Davis.

Here's a look below at how FSU finished in Rivals' rankings since 2010. This is the highest FSU has ranked nationally since 2017.