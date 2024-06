At 6-3 and 290 pounds, Simmons is currently rated a three-star in the 2025 class. He currently holds 14 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds notable offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, LSU, and North Carolina State among others.

Simmons is coming off of a junior season where he totaled 78 tackles with 18 tackles for loss according to MaxPreps. He was also credited with 15 sacks and had a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He also plays offensive guard for Hartfield Academy and helped lead Hartfield to the Mississippi MAIS 6A State Championship title.

"It meant a lot," Simmons said of the offer. "I’ve been a fan of Florida state, so actually getting the offer meant a lot. Me and Coach Norvell talked and he told me to keep working and keep a good heart.

Simmons later told the Osceola that he is interested in taking an official visit to Florida State in the fall, but does not know when exactly that may be.