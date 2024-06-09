Advertisement
Florida State extends multiple offers to Elite Camp attendees

Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Writer
@NCarlisleRivals

The Florida State Elite Camp saw more than 50 athletes and prospects visit Florida State and workout with and in front of the Florida State coaching staff. All of the athletes in attendance were personally invited by the Florida State coaching staff and some of those prospects have come away with offers.

Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Defensive End Jake Kreul, Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary OT Michael Ionata, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson Quarterback Trent Seaborn and Atlanta (Ga.) Riverwood OT Sean Poret have all come away with offers.

A four-star prospect in the 2026 class, Kreul has 26 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from Clemson, Michigan, USC and Texas A&M among others. He is ranked in the Rivals250 and is considered to be the No. 246 prospect in the 2026 class. He is also considered to be the No. 48 prospect in Florida and the 11th best prospect at his position in the country.

Florida State legacy athlete Michael Ionata was offered prior to his Elite Camp workout. He now has four offers with the addition of his Florida State offer, the other offers coming from USF, Kentucky, and West Virginia. His father, Joe Ionata, played offensive tackle at Florida State from 1984-88.

Seaborn now holds 18 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Oregon among others.

Seaborn threw for 2,600 yards and 27 touchdowns with only six interceptions in his second year as a varsity starter.

One of the only 2025 prospects to be offered at the camp, Poret now holds 19 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also has offers from USF, Middle Tennessee and James Madison, among others. Poret has official visits scheduled to James Madison on June 14 and USF on June 21.

