Florida State flips South Florida K/P Brunno Reus

Florida State has flipped one of the nation's best kicker/punters in the cycle.

Venice (Fla.) place kicker and punter Brunno Reus announced on Tuesday morning that he had flipped his commitment from USF to the Seminoles. Reus is rated as a five-star prospect by Kohl's Kicking and is considered to be the No. 3 place-kicker and No. 2 punter in the 2025 class.

Reus has been committed to USF since June 26, following his one and only official visit during the summer. While the Seminoles offered Reus on July 18, an offer for a full scholarship was only just given to Reus on Sunday.

Florida State is losing both senior place-kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and senior punter Alex Mastromanno at the end of the season - leaving true freshman kicker Jake Weinberg as the only kicker on full scholarship. Redshirt sophomore punter Mac Chiumento is currently a walk-on that could be elevated to full scholarship.

Reus is being recruited as a place-kicker and a punter to compete at both positions.