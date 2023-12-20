One of Florida State’s longest-standing 2024 commits has made his decision official by signing on the dotted line.

Four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier, an FSU legacy who has been committed since January of 2023, signed Wednesday.

Frier, one of four wide receiver commits in the Seminoles’ 2024 class entering Wednesday’s early signing period, is ranked by Rivals as the No. 59 player from Florida and No. 50 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class.

He’s coming off a senior season at Lake City Columbia High where he recorded 33 catches for 456 yards with five touchdown catches over seven games. He averaged 65.1 receiving yards per game and 13.8 yards per catch.

Frier’s dad, Matt, was also a wide receiver at FSU from 1989 through 1993. He recorded 1,359 yards and seven touchdown catches over his time as a Seminole, with his biggest season coming in 1993 where he amassed 598 receiving yards and three touchdown catches on the way to FSU’s first-ever national championship.

While he originally wanted to carve his own path away from his dad’s old stomping grounds, that changed as Frier went through the recruiting process.

