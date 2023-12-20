Florida State legacy, 4-star WR Camden Frier signs with the Seminoles
One of Florida State’s longest-standing 2024 commits has made his decision official by signing on the dotted line.
Four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier, an FSU legacy who has been committed since January of 2023, signed Wednesday.
Frier, one of four wide receiver commits in the Seminoles’ 2024 class entering Wednesday’s early signing period, is ranked by Rivals as the No. 59 player from Florida and No. 50 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class.
He’s coming off a senior season at Lake City Columbia High where he recorded 33 catches for 456 yards with five touchdown catches over seven games. He averaged 65.1 receiving yards per game and 13.8 yards per catch.
Frier’s dad, Matt, was also a wide receiver at FSU from 1989 through 1993. He recorded 1,359 yards and seven touchdown catches over his time as a Seminole, with his biggest season coming in 1993 where he amassed 598 receiving yards and three touchdown catches on the way to FSU’s first-ever national championship.
While he originally wanted to carve his own path away from his dad’s old stomping grounds, that changed as Frier went through the recruiting process.
Embracing a family legacy: How Camdon Frier came to choose FSU
While Frier has been committed to FSU for a long time, he also received an offer from Alabama, Texas A&M and UCF, among others.
Along with Frier, FSU has four-stars Elijah Moore, BJ Gibson and Lawayne McCoy committed at wide receiver entering the early signing period.
Frier is expected to be a two-sport athlete at FSU as he’s also set to join the FSU baseball program as an outfielder. He’s also expected to enroll early after signing, joining the program in January.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Frier: "Frier is my top-rated slot receiver in Florida. He has great hands and runs very good routes. He has the ability to get open. He has very good speed and quickness. He is able to set a defensive back up. You will see him put his foot in the ground and get separation from defensive backs. If he waited to commit till now, he would be one of the more talked about players in this class."
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Frier: "Frier has the chance to be an excellent college wide receiver. He has excellent hands. He also has excellent speed and burst. Frier can pick up huge chunks of yards after the catch. Is a good fit for the way Mike Norvell uses his wide receivers in the screen game. Frier is explosive and go up an compete and catch 50-50 balls. For FSU fans who remember his father, Matt, from his FSU days, Camdon plays with some fire but with a lot more speed. He has a chance to be a playmaker for the FSU offense."
Watch Camdon Frier's HUDL film
