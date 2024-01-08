FSU nabs Alabama WR Malik Benson out of the transfer portal
Florida State added another transfer wide receiver to its 2024 roster with the commitment of Alabama wide receiver transfer Malik Benson. He was the top-rated overall prospect coming out the junior college ranks in 2023 out of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
Benson, 6-1 and 195-pounds, played in 14 games for the Crimson Tide this past season where he totaled 13 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown.
As a freshman for Hutchinson, Benson caught 43 passes for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a sophomore he hauled in 923 yards on 54 receptions and ten touchdowns.
Coming out of Hutchinson, Benson had offers Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee.
Benson also visited Florida before his official visit to Tallahassee and his subsequent commitment to the Seminoles. He joins Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei (QB), LSU's Jalen Brown WR) Alabama's Earl Little (CB), Colorado State's Grady Kelly (DT), Indiana's Jaylin Lucas (RB/KR) and Miami's Davonte Brown (DB) as players Norvell has gotten commitments from via the portal for the 2024 season.