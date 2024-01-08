Florida State added another transfer wide receiver to its 2024 roster with the commitment of Alabama wide receiver transfer Malik Benson. He was the top-rated overall prospect coming out the junior college ranks in 2023 out of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

Benson, 6-1 and 195-pounds, played in 14 games for the Crimson Tide this past season where he totaled 13 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown.