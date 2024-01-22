Florida State extended an offer to elite Texas wide receiver prospect Kaliq Lockett on Monday.

A Rivals100 member and current top 10 player in the state of Texas, Lockett holds 22 offers including Michigan, Texas, LSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M and now Florida State. Lockett is ranked as the 11th best receiver and 57th best prospect in the nation according to Rivals.

At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Lockett is a tall, versatile receiver out of Sasche (Texas) High School. In 11 games last season, Lockett caught 59 passes for 1299 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped lead the Mustangs to an undefeated district record before losing in the first round of the 6A D1 playoffs.

Thus far in his career as a Mustang, Lockett has hauled in 100 receptions for over 2000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, with his junior year seeing a remarkable increase in production.