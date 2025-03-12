Four-star ATH J'Zavien Currence sets FSU OV, updates recruiting process

Currence made trips to Tallahassee in June and July of last year to camp and spend time with the Florida State staff. FSU quickly vaulted into Currence's top five schools heading into his junior season. However, Currence committed to South Carolina this past October. That hasn't stopped FSU cornerback coach Pat Surtain from continuing to flip the talented high school wide receiver and defensive back from the Gamecocks.

Florida State offered four-star ATH and Rivals top 150 prospect J'Zavien Currence last May. The Seminoles were able to get the Rock Hill (S.C.) High prospect on campus twice last year for unofficial visits following his offer.

"Coach Surtain said he is not going to stop recruiting me until I shut down my recruiting," Currence told the Osceola earlier this week. "They want me to be a Seminole."

And while Currence says he is solid in his commitment to South Carolina, at least for right now the Seminoles are the only team left with a fighting chance to flip his commitment to the Gamecocks. Currence has a third trip to Tallahassee scheduled for this summer.

"Yes, I am taking an official visit to FSU on June 6," said Currence.

The only other official visit he has planned as of now is with South Carolina on the weekend of June 20.