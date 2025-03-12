Four-star QB Landon Duckworth sets official visit with FSU, three others

Four-star quarterback prospect Landon Duckworth from Jackson (Ala.) High was offered by FSU shortly after Gus Malzahn was hired by FSU in December. Duckworth, who is ranked as the sixth-best quarterback in the class of 2026 had been offered by Malzahn when he was the head coach at UCF.

Malzahn made an in-school visit to Duckworth in January and Malzahn's long-standing relationship with the new Seminoles offensive coordinator has now paid off for Florida State. Duckworth announced via social media on Tuesday night that he has scheduled an official visit to FSU on the weekend of June 13.