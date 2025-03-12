Four-star QB Landon Duckworth sets official visit with FSU, three others

Four-star quarterback prospect Landon Duckworth from Jackson (Ala.) High was offered by FSU shortly after Gus Malzahn was hired by FSU in December. Duckworth, who is ranked as the sixth-best quarterback in the class of 2026 had been offered by Malzahn when he was the head coach at UCF.
Malzahn made an in-school visit to Duckworth in January and Malzahn's long-standing relationship with the new Seminoles offensive coordinator has now paid off for Florida State. Duckworth announced via social media on Tuesday night that he has scheduled an official visit to FSU on the weekend of June 13.
Duckworth has also set official visits with Georgia (May 30), South Carolina (June 6) and Ole Miss (June 20). The 6-4 and 215-pound rising senior originally committed to the Gamecocks in August of his sophomore year of high school before re-opening his recruitment last June.
None of the four schools he has official visits set with currently have a quarterback committed to its 2026 recruiting class.
Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30