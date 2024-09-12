PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Florida State offers former Rutgers commit, four-star DE Chase Linton

Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Writer
@NCarlisleRivals

Florida State continues to focus on the defensive end position for the 2025 recruiting class in recent days. The Seminoles extended an offer to former Rutgers commit and four-star defensive end Chase Linton on Wednesday night.

Linton opened up his recruitment on August 17th after being committed to the Scarlett Knights since June 2nd. The North Atlanta (Ga.) prospect has seen increased interest from Florida State in the past few weeks and now has an offer from the Seminoles.

At 6-4 and 215 pounds, Linton is currently considered to be the No. 46 prospect in the state of Georgia and is also the No. 25 weakside defensive end in the 2025 class. He holds 17 offers - including offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Memphis.

According to MaxPreps, Linton amassed 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks in six games during his junior year. He also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Linton has an official visit set to Georgia for October 5th and currently has four FutureCast predictions in favor of him landing with the Bulldogs. Yet that will not dissuade Florida State from entering into the mix as they try to expand their board.

