Florida State continues to focus on the defensive end position for the 2025 recruiting class in recent days. The Seminoles extended an offer to former Rutgers commit and four-star defensive end Chase Linton on Wednesday night.

Linton opened up his recruitment on August 17th after being committed to the Scarlett Knights since June 2nd. The North Atlanta (Ga.) prospect has seen increased interest from Florida State in the past few weeks and now has an offer from the Seminoles.



At 6-4 and 215 pounds, Linton is currently considered to be the No. 46 prospect in the state of Georgia and is also the No. 25 weakside defensive end in the 2025 class. He holds 17 offers - including offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Memphis.