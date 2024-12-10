Florida State offers LA Tech transfer DT David Blay

Florida State has dished out another offer in the transfer portal defensive line market, as the Seminoles offered Louisiana Tech defensive tackle David Blay on Tuesday.

Blay has entered the portal with one year of eligibility remaining after spending two years with the Bulldogs. Blay transferred to LA Tech after spending two years at the Division II level at West Chester College in Pennsylvania.

He is coming off a productive season at LA Tech, where he totaled 45 tackles, six sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He played in every game for LA Tech this past season, primarily lining up at the 0 technique.

Florida State has pursued defensive line talent aggressively in the portal but they are not the only program after Blay, as he is reporting offers from multiple P4 schools including Arkansas, UCF, Michigan State, Mississippi State and others.