Florida State releases first depth chart of 2023 season to begin LSU week

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

The first Florida State football game week of the 2023 season is finally here.

To mark the occasion, FSU coaches Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis will speak to the media Monday about Sunday's upcoming game against No. 5 LSU.

Before that, however, FSU released its first depth chart of the 2023 season Monday morning after 20 preseason practices.

Here's how things break down on FSU's two-deep entering Week 1 and we'll add a few quick thoughts:

Quick thoughts on FSU's first depth chart

- There are 10 "or" designations

- Ryan Fitzgerald was a "little bit more consistent" and will be the starting kicker over Tyler Keltner

- Destyn Hill is listed as an "or" starter with Winston Wright Jr.

- The starting OL, from left: Robert Scott, Casey Roddick, Maurice Smith, D'Mitri Emmanuel or Darius Washington, and Jeremiah Byers or Bless Harris

- Byron Turner Jr. built off a good spring and camp and is the backup DE to Patrick Payton

- FSU lists two running backs so it's tough to see how Caziah Holmes compares to the others in the group, but overall it speaks to the depth of the room

- The backup linebackers are Omar Graham jr. and Blake Nichelson. The Kalen DeLoach and DJ Lundy "or" designation is a bit of a surprise

Position Starter Backup Third string

Quarterback

Jordan Travis

Tate Rodemaker

Running back (1)

Trey Benson

Caziah Holmes OR Rodney Hill

Running back (2)

Lawrance Toafili

CJ Campbell Jr.

Wide receiver (Z)

Johnny Wilson

Kentron Poitier

Hykeem Williams

Wide receiver (X)

Keon Coleman

Darion Williamson OR Deuce Spann

Slot wide receiver

Destyn Hill OR Winston Wright Jr.

Tight end (1)

Kyle Morlock

Markeston Douglas

Tight end (2)

Jaheim Bell

Preston Daniel

Left tackle

Robert Scott

Bless Harris

Left guard

Casey Roddick

Keiondre Jones

Center

Maurice Smith

Darius Washington

Right guard

D'Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle

Jeremiah Byers OR Bless Harris

Defensive end

Jared Verse

Gilber Edmond

Defensive tackle (1)

Braden Fiske

Dennis Briggs Jr.

Daniel Lyons

Defensive tackle (2)

Fabien Lovett OR Joshua Farmer

Malcolm Ray

Defensive end (2)

Patrick Payton

Byron Turner Jr.

Linebacker (1)

Tatum Bethune

Omar Graham Jr. OR Blake Nichelson

Linebacker (2)

Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy


Nickel cornerback

Jarrian Jones OR Greedy Vance Jr.

Edwin Joseph

Cornerback (1)

Fentrell Cypress

Azareye'h Thomas

Buck

Shyheim Brown

Ashlynd Barker

Free safety

Akeem Dent OR Kevin Knowles II

Conrad Hussey OR K.J. Kirkland

Cornerback (2)

Renardo Green

Quindarrius Jones

Kicker

Ryan Fitzgerald OR Tyler Keltner


Punter

Alex Mastromanno

Mac Chiumento

Snapper

James Rosenberry Jr.

Mason Arnold

Holder

Alex Mastromanno

Mac Chiumento

Kickoff specialist

Ryan Fitzgerald

Tyler Keltner

Kickoff returner (1)

Deuce Spann OR Trey Benson

Winston Wright Jr.

Kickoff returner (2)

Caziah Holmes

Destyn Hill

Punt returner

Keon Coleman

Lawrance Toafili

Updates from FSU's Monday coach press conferences

