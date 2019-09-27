During the first two games of this season, the Florida State defense looked like it was preparing a how-to manual on how not to stop the run.

Defensive linemen struggled at times getting off blocks. Linebacker weren't filling gaps. There were massive holes to run through, and there was very little physicality when tackles were made.

It just wasn't good. At all.

But the last two weeks? Well, the last two weeks have been a nice sign for a Florida State defense that, like every defense in the country, wants to stop the run first and foremost.

"We simplified it to a point where everybody can just dominate their gaps," FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said. "Everybody understands where their gaps are, where their fits are, and they can dominate their gaps. And that's what guys have been doing."

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial