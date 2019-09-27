FSU's rushing defense has become a force since ugly start to season
During the first two games of this season, the Florida State defense looked like it was preparing a how-to manual on how not to stop the run.
Defensive linemen struggled at times getting off blocks. Linebacker weren't filling gaps. There were massive holes to run through, and there was very little physicality when tackles were made.
It just wasn't good. At all.
But the last two weeks? Well, the last two weeks have been a nice sign for a Florida State defense that, like every defense in the country, wants to stop the run first and foremost.
"We simplified it to a point where everybody can just dominate their gaps," FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said. "Everybody understands where their gaps are, where their fits are, and they can dominate their gaps. And that's what guys have been doing."
It starts with the big guys up front, obviously.
Marvin Wilson is playing up to his billing as one of the top defensive tackles in the country. Cory Durden has been a force as well in recent weeks. Robert Cooper, while not racking up the numbers as the other two, has been a key cog in the Seminoles' improved rushing defense as well.
Virginia only managed 95 yards rushing on 29 attempts against the Seminoles two weeks ago in Charlottesville. Take away quarterback runs and scrambles, and the Cavaliers tallied just 49 yards on 17 attempts by running backs.
