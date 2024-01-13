Florida State stocks offensive line, adds transfer OG Richie Leonard
In what should be the final transfer addition of the early window for Florida State, the Seminoles secured the commitment of UF transfer offensive lineman Richie Leonard on Saturday afternoon.
At 6'2, 310 pounds, Leonard was a mainstay on the Florida offensive line over the last two seasons, appearing in 23 games over the last two seasons and starting all of last season for the Gators. He logged a team-high 755 snaps at guard this past season.
"Just, you know, they need offensive lineman, as simple as you said," answered Leonard when asked what the message was from FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. "And they know with my experience, I can definitely be a help to this program. Things like that."
A three-star recruit out of Cocoa (Fla.) High in the 2020 class, Leonard choose the Gators over a number of in-state suitors including the Seminoles. He was ranked as the 14th best guard in the country at the time. Priority number one for Leonard was familiarizing himself with the coaching staff, as they are different than when he last visited.
"It was real cool," Leonard said. "There are different people in the building. I want to say they got hired right before signing day when I came out of high school so I didn't have too much of a relationship with them. It was good to get in the building with them and get to know them."
Initially, Leonard was going to take time to mull over his decision but it only took a few hours for him to decide that Florida State was where he wanted to be. Leonard will be playing either guard or center at Florida State, a role similar to that of current FSU offensive lineman Darius Washington.
He now joins the Seminoles with one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer. Leonard joins 11 other players to be added to the roster in the early transfer window, including Alabama transfer Terrence Ferguson on the offensive line. After losing both starting guards to eligibility, the Seminoles have been able to restock the position immediately with players that can compete for starting jobs right away.