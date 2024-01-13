In what should be the final transfer addition of the early window for Florida State, the Seminoles secured the commitment of UF transfer offensive lineman Richie Leonard on Saturday afternoon.

At 6'2, 310 pounds, Leonard was a mainstay on the Florida offensive line over the last two seasons, appearing in 23 games over the last two seasons and starting all of last season for the Gators. He logged a team-high 755 snaps at guard this past season.

"Just, you know, they need offensive lineman, as simple as you said," answered Leonard when asked what the message was from FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. "And they know with my experience, I can definitely be a help to this program. Things like that."

A three-star recruit out of Cocoa (Fla.) High in the 2020 class, Leonard choose the Gators over a number of in-state suitors including the Seminoles. He was ranked as the 14th best guard in the country at the time. Priority number one for Leonard was familiarizing himself with the coaching staff, as they are different than when he last visited.