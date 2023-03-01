Florida State quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz extended an offer to four-star class of 2025 quarterback prospect Antwann Hill Jr. on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, who is 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, is from Houston County (Ga.) High and is ranked as the 63rd-best overall prospect in the class of 2025. And despite already having an impressive list offers, Hill says he has been waiting on one from the Seminoles. "It feels great because I have been waiting on them to throw it out there," said Hill of his FSU offer. "Now I see that I'm one of the guys they think can put the program back where it is supposed to be."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFGVEVSIEEgR1JFQVQgUEhPTkUgQ0FMTCBXSVRIIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfVG9rYXJ6UUI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX1Rva2FyelFCPC9hPiBJTSBCTEVTU0VEIFRPIFJFQ0VJ VkUgQU4gT0ZGRVIgRlJPTSBGTE9SRElBIFNUQVRFIFVOSVZFUlNJVFnwn42i 8J+NovCfjaIhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aEVkd2FyZHMxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hFZHdhcmRz MTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlNVRm9vdGJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZTVUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX05vcnZlbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX05vcnZlbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVhckRvd25IT0NPP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBCZWFyRG93bkhPQ088L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSG9jb1JlY3J1aXRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBI b2NvUmVjcnVpdHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SmVyZW15T19Kb2huc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKZXJlbXlP X0pvaG5zb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWFu c2VsbDI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWFuc2VsbDI0NzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFkU2ltbW9uc18/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENoYWRTaW1tb25zXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TV2lsdGZvbmcyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFNXaWx0Zm9uZzI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29ybmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBh ZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNzJWdGdqbGtM cyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzcyVnRnamxrTHM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QW50d2FubiBIaWxsIEpyLiAoQGFudHdhbm5fanIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW50d2Fubl9qci9zdGF0dXMvMTYzMTA0NDkxMDkx OTg3MjUxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"I like the culture FSU has and just the legendary status they've made and molded," answered Hill when asked what stood out about the Seminoles. "The culture is there and now the fans are expecting a championship in a couple of years." And what stood out to the FSU staff about the signal caller? "They like my decision-making and my ability to make plays," said Hill. "I used to talk to FSU every other week, but now it’s going to be once a week."

Hill also told the Osceola that he plans to visit FSU at some point during the spring to watch FSU practice. He has already been on the FSU campus at least twice before, including last spring and this past summer. He also has offers and has taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, UCF, USC and UCLA. "I’m just trying to get to schools that I think fit me the most and have a great scheme," said Hill. As a junior this past season, Hill threw for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns while completing over 70 percent of his passes. Please click on the link below to view Hill's HUDL highlights: Antwann Hill Jr - Hudl