Four-star 2025 QB prospect Antwann Hill Jr. talks FSU offer, spring visit
Florida State quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz extended an offer to four-star class of 2025 quarterback prospect Antwann Hill Jr. on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, who is 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, is from Houston County (Ga.) High and is ranked as the 63rd-best overall prospect in the class of 2025. And despite already having an impressive list offers, Hill says he has been waiting on one from the Seminoles.
"It feels great because I have been waiting on them to throw it out there," said Hill of his FSU offer. "Now I see that I'm one of the guys they think can put the program back where it is supposed to be."
"I like the culture FSU has and just the legendary status they've made and molded," answered Hill when asked what stood out about the Seminoles. "The culture is there and now the fans are expecting a championship in a couple of years."
And what stood out to the FSU staff about the signal caller?
"They like my decision-making and my ability to make plays," said Hill. "I used to talk to FSU every other week, but now it’s going to be once a week."
Hill also told the Osceola that he plans to visit FSU at some point during the spring to watch FSU practice. He has already been on the FSU campus at least twice before, including last spring and this past summer. He also has offers and has taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, UCF, USC and UCLA.
"I’m just trying to get to schools that I think fit me the most and have a great scheme," said Hill.
As a junior this past season, Hill threw for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns while completing over 70 percent of his passes.
Osceola Recruiting Writer Cade Stransky contributed to this article.
