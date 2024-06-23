Following his official visit to Florida State over the weekend, Joseph has narrowed down his options to Florida State and Memphis. Both schools have received official visits from Joseph in the last few weeks and the only other school to receive an official visit was LSU.

"My official visit was awesome. Being back around campus from last spring has been great. I wish I had a couple more days," Joseph said. "I really wanted to get out of the visit what was real. I have been here thousands of times. I really just wanted to get in a few more days with the players — just to talk before I made a decision where I want to slide to."

Peyton has set a commitment date for July 4 and said that it is a true 50/50 chance between Florida State and Memphis. While he had a great visit to Florida State, he said not to dismiss his visit to Memphis either.

